DOROTHY E BUSH LOCKE

on 08/21/2018 |

Dorothy E. Bush Locke, age 75, of Horse Cave, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018 at The Medical Center Caverna.  She was a native of Hart County and a member of Northtown United Baptist Church, homemaker, seamstress, waitress and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Amos & Lela Forrest Bush.

She is survived by three children, Loretta Matthews (Billy) of Bonnieville, Mark Locke (Anna) of Franklin, and Mindy Helson (Stephen) of Brownsville; ten grandchildren, Shane Matthews (Samantha), Nicky Hawkins (Chad), Tyler Locke, James Taylor, Ivy Trevino (William), Jessica Locke, Alissa Helson, Alex, Kayla & Stephen Jr. Helson; four great-grandchildren, Kendan, Gavin & Adelyn Matthews and Alex Taylor; one brother, Carl Bush (Jean) of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Virginia Butler and Shirley West, both of Horse Cave; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 1:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday, the 22nd, and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

