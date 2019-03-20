on 03/20/2019 |

0 Shares

Dorothy E. Perkins, 79, Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1939 in Barren County to the late Walter and Clara Reece Bray. She united in marriage on November 18, 1955 to Rondal “Red” Perkins. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy was a housewife and spoiled everyone that came through her door.

She is survived by a son Darrell Perkins of Smiths Grove, KY; a daughter Rita Felkins (Greg) of Glasgow, KY; a granddaughter, Shawna Felkins, Lexington, KY; a grandson, Cameron Felkins (Mollie), Glasgow, KY; one brother Jesse (Carol) Bray of Manchester, TN; two sisters-in-law, Linda Lyons Bray of Glasgow, KY, and Robbie Jo Perkins of Washington State; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Rondal “Red” Perkins; a brother William Paul Bray, and an infant sister Margie Katherine Bray.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.