Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOROTHY E PERKINS

on 03/20/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Dorothy E. Perkins, 79, Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Monroe County Medical Center.  She was born July 23, 1939 in Barren County to the late Walter and Clara Reece Bray.  She united in marriage on November 18, 1955 to Rondal “Red” Perkins.  She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.  Dorothy was a housewife and spoiled everyone that came through her door.

She is survived by a son Darrell Perkins of Smiths Grove, KY; a daughter Rita Felkins (Greg) of Glasgow, KY; a granddaughter, Shawna Felkins, Lexington, KY; a grandson, Cameron Felkins (Mollie), Glasgow, KY; one brother Jesse (Carol) Bray of Manchester, TN; two sisters-in-law, Linda Lyons Bray of Glasgow, KY, and Robbie Jo Perkins of Washington State; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Rondal “Red” Perkins; a brother William Paul Bray, and an infant sister Margie Katherine Bray.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOROTHY E PERKINS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

TERRI MURREY

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 03/20 80%
High 64° / Low 43°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 03/21 50%
High 50° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Friday 03/22 10%
High 55° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.