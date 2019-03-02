Logo


Dorothy Faye Jaggers

on 02/03/2019 |

Dorothy Faye Jaggers, age 76 of Sweeden departed this world Saturday, February 2 at her home.

Known to her family and friends as Dot; she was born on September 23, 1942 to Earl and Mary Sanders VanMeter.

At age 21, Dot met the love of her life – James Elmer Jaggers. The two were united in marriage on March 30, 1963.

She was a member of the Cove Hollow United Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-Pamela Jane Jaggers Smith; her brothers and sisters-Cova Duncan, Ruby Cook, Elnora Wood, Dudley VanMeter, Donald VanMeter, Willie VanMeter and Willodean Cockerel.

Dot is survived by her loving husband-James Elmer Jaggers

One Daughter-Tracy Lynn Jaggers Burba & husband Arthur Burba of Mammoth Cave

One son-James Matthew Jaggers & wife Ashlee of Sweeden

Four grandchildren-Mindy Faye Smith Vincent & husband John, Bailey Hunter Burba, Matthew Luke Jaggers & Emma Kay Jaggers; one great grandchild-Carson Blake Vincent

Three brothers-Virgil, Eddie & Larry VanMeter.

Funeral services for Dorothy Faye Jaggers will be 2pm Monday, Feb. 4 at the Cove Hollow United Baptist Church with burial in the Cove Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6pm Sunday at the Cove Hollow United Baptist Church, Nolin Dam Rd., Mammoth Cave, KY.

Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.

