DOROTHY JEAN ADWELL

on 03/24/2019 |
Dorothy Jean Adwell, 87, Cave City, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow.  She was born June 10, 1931 in Hart County to the late Willy and Sarah Tapscott Anderson.  She was a member of Northtown Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Calvin Adwell, Cave City; a daughter, Annetta Adwell, Cave City, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 28th at 1 PM at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery.  Visitation at the funeral home will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM and on Thursday from 9 AM until time of services.

