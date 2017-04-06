Dorothy Jean Alexander, age 78, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and all sports. She was a member of Bearwallow Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Easter Curry Barlow and the late James Barlow. She was the wife of the late Charles Alexander.

She is survived by four daughters, Phyllis Haskins, Glasgow, KY, Rebecca Haskins, Horse Cave, KY, Gracie Brown and husband Vince, Cave City, KY, Lisa Haskins, Horse Cave, KY; five sons, Harold Haskins and wife Wanda, Horse Cave, KY, Jerry Haskins, NY, Eddie Haskins and wife Yvette, Valdosta, GA, John Haskins, Horse Cave, KY, James Haskins, Anchorage, AK; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; special son, Larry Reed; uncle, Leonard Curry, Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Dorothy Curd, Cincinnati, OH; host of step children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Haskins and brother Willie Mills.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Bearwallow Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Bearwallow Baptist Church. Interment will be at Bearwallow Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.