Dorothy Jean Buckner, age 77, of Horse Cave, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church. She worked as a home health caretaker, house cleaned and was a babysitter who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Buckner and Alice Clayton Buckner; four brothers, Rodger, Charles, Cleon, & Ronnie Buckner; one sister, Carol Payton, and one nephew, Billy Buckner.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Reed of Horse Cave; two brothers, Don Buckner and Leroy Buckner, both of Glasgow; one sister, Kay Robertson of Killeen, TX; one niece, Kendra Buckner; three nephews, Joe & Dewayne Stockton and Cory Buckner.

Funeral services will be held at a 1 p.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Perry Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.