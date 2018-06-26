Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOROTHY JEAN BUCKNER

on 06/26/2018 |

Dorothy Jean Buckner, age 77, of Horse Cave, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.  She was a native of Hart County and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church.  She worked as a home health caretaker, house cleaned and was a babysitter who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Buckner and Alice Clayton Buckner; four brothers, Rodger, Charles, Cleon, & Ronnie Buckner; one sister, Carol Payton, and one nephew, Billy Buckner.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Reed of Horse Cave; two brothers, Don Buckner  and Leroy Buckner, both of Glasgow; one sister, Kay Robertson of Killeen, TX; one niece, Kendra Buckner; three nephews, Joe & Dewayne Stockton and Cory Buckner.

Funeral services will be held at a 1 p.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Perry Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.  on Thursday and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOROTHY JEAN BUCKNER”

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

WILLIE “BILLIE” BUSH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Issued:
1:40 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Expires:
2:15 PM CDT on June 26, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Issued:
1:29 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Expires:
3:00 PM CDT on June 26, 2018

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
2:19 AM CDT on June 26, 2018
Expires:
10:00 PM CDT on June 26, 2018
Thunderstorm
Currently
68°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 06/26 100%
High 86° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/27 80%
High 87° / Low 71°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 06/28 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 27

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.