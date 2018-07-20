Logo


DOROTHY JEAN MOULDON

on 07/20/2018 |

Dorothy Jean Mouldon, 95 of Glasgow passed away Thursday at NHC of Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Cross & Sarah Bryant Cross. She was a farmer and a member of the Whickerville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a son J.R. Mouldon

Mrs. Mouldon is survived by:

Two sons- Emmett Mouldon of Glasgow and Thomas Mouldon of Horse Cave

Four daughters-Rose Bush & Lela Maxey both of Glasgow

Margaret Rhinehart of Edmonton & Mary Sturgeon of Tennessee

27 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren & several great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Dorothy Jean Mouldon will be 1pm Sunday, July 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

