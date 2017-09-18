Logo


DOROTHY LEE BRIDGES

on 09/18/2017 |

Dorothy Lee Bridges, 91, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017.  She was the daughter of the late Wallace Andrew Cole and Nellye Vee Dossey Cole.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathy Elmore and her husband Tommy and Melanie Wright and her husband Chris; one granddaughter: Lindy Elmore; three sisters: Gwendolyn Edwards, Carolyn Kirby and Wanda Massey; four brother-in-laws: Curtis Bridges, Ed Bridges and his wife Anna Rose, Frankie Bridges and his wife Sharon and Harold Bridges and his wife Peggy.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Elvin (Buddy) Clifford Bridges.

Funeral will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

