on 01/19/2018 |

Dorothy Light Hodges, 72, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Fountain Run, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Holland Industries and Days Inn in Glasgow, KY and member of Holland Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Charlie D. Light and Mary Rachel Hammock Light and wife of the late Edgar Lee Woods.

​She is survived by her husband: Charles Hodges, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Brandi Hawks, Scottsville, KY;

​2 step sons: John Todd Hodges and wife, Allana, Cave City, KY and Chuck Hodges and wife, Amber, Glasgow, KY;

An adopted daughter: Tammy Proffitt, Tompkinsville, KY;

​2 sisters: Diane Bull, the Mt. Zion Community and Vada Coffee and husband, Charles, Scottsville, KY;

6 grandchildren: Kristin Isenberg, Noah Hodges, J. T. Hodges, Micky Hodges, Harley Hodges and Cammy Nifong;

1 great granddaughter: Catlina Nifong.

​She was preceded in death by 5 brothers: Clifford Light, William S. Light, Burl M. Light, Charles Earl Light and Landon “Hammer” Light; 2 sisters: Gladys “Nanny” Goslin Adams and Jenny Williams.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in the Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home