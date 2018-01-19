Logo


DOROTHY LIGHT HODGES

on 01/19/2018

Dorothy Light Hodges, 72, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.  The Fountain Run, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of Holland Industries and Days Inn in Glasgow, KY and member of Holland Baptist Church.  She was a daughter of the late Charlie D. Light and Mary Rachel Hammock Light and wife of the late Edgar Lee Woods. 

​She is survived by her husband:  Charles Hodges, Scottsville, KY; 

1 daughter:  Brandi Hawks, Scottsville, KY; 

​2 step sons:  John Todd Hodges and wife, Allana, Cave City, KY and Chuck Hodges and wife, Amber, Glasgow, KY; 

An adopted daughter:  Tammy Proffitt, Tompkinsville, KY; 

​2 sisters:  Diane Bull, the Mt. Zion Community and Vada Coffee and husband, Charles, Scottsville, KY; 

6 grandchildren:  Kristin Isenberg, Noah Hodges, J. T. Hodges, Micky Hodges, Harley Hodges and Cammy Nifong; 

1 great granddaughter:  Catlina Nifong. 

​She was preceded in death by 5 brothers:  Clifford Light, William S. Light, Burl M. Light, Charles Earl Light and Landon “Hammer” Light; 2 sisters:  Gladys “Nanny” Goslin Adams and Jenny Williams. 

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in the Holland Cemetery.  Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 7:00 a.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home

