Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOROTHY MARR

on 11/13/2017 |

Dorothy Marr

Dorothy Marr, 84 of Upton passed away Monday, November 13, at Signature Health Care of Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.  She was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Murphy, Sr. & Nellie Hawkins Murphy and the wife of the late James Marr.  Mrs. Marr was a homemaker and a retired employee of Louisville Bedding of Munfordville.  She was a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She is survived by:

One son Jerry Marr & wife Patricia of Upton

One daughter Bonita Butler & hus. Tim of Upton

Three grandchildren Ethan Marr & wife Shayla, Lara Alvey & hus. Nathan, Justin Butler & wife Kayla

Three great-grandchildren-Corbin Alvey, Graham Alvey & Kenlee Butler

One brother Joe Murphy, Jr. of Bonnieville

Two sisters Hazel Rucker of Munfordville

Diane Bratcher of Cub Run

She was preceded in death by a brother Roger Murphy & a sister Bonnie Hutchason

Funeral services for Dorothy Marr will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating.  Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 – 8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOROTHY MARR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Richie and Stephanie London

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 11/13 10%
High 47° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 11/14 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 11/15 80%
High 54° / Low 41°
Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.