Dorothy Marr, 84 of Upton passed away Monday, November 13, at Signature Health Care of Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville. She was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Murphy, Sr. & Nellie Hawkins Murphy and the wife of the late James Marr. Mrs. Marr was a homemaker and a retired employee of Louisville Bedding of Munfordville. She was a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She is survived by:

One son Jerry Marr & wife Patricia of Upton

One daughter Bonita Butler & hus. Tim of Upton

Three grandchildren Ethan Marr & wife Shayla, Lara Alvey & hus. Nathan, Justin Butler & wife Kayla

Three great-grandchildren-Corbin Alvey, Graham Alvey & Kenlee Butler

One brother Joe Murphy, Jr. of Bonnieville

Two sisters Hazel Rucker of Munfordville

Diane Bratcher of Cub Run

She was preceded in death by a brother Roger Murphy & a sister Bonnie Hutchason

Funeral services for Dorothy Marr will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Routt officiating. Burial will be in the Memory Park Cemetery at Bonnieville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 – 8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.