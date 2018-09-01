Logo


DOROTHY MARTIN

on 01/09/2018

Ms. Dorothy Martin, 85, of Louisville, KY, died on January 8, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Martin was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ethel Martin.  Ms. Martin was an employee of the Kentucky State Hospital as Health Aid and member of Harlow’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Survivors include four sons, Jimmy Martin of New Orleans, LA, Leroy Martin of Louisville, KY, Rondal Martin of Glasgow, KY and Timothy Martin (Deborah) of Louisville, KY; three daughters, Linda Martin of Indianapolis, IN, Annie Allen (William) of Bowling Green, KY and Cheryl Nettles of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Barbara Wilson of Elizabethtown and Laura Lockhart (James) of Franklin, KY; two brothers, Lawrence Martin of Louisville, KY and Harrison Leroy Martin of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with Rev. Michael Sublett officiating.  Burial will follow in Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, January 12, 2018 at First Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

