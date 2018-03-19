Logo


DOROTHY MAY HAWKINS

on 03/19/2018 |

Dorothy May Hawkins, 87 of Munfordville passed away Thursday night at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  She was born in Cub Run to the late Henry & Lillie Dennis Logsdon.  She was the wife of the late Lester Hawkins.  She was a farmer, a housewife and a member of the Center Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a brother Willard Logsdon and by three sisters Elizabeth Roberts, Beatrice Logsdon and Virginia Hodges

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by

Two sons-Steve Hawkins & wife Theresa of Munfordville

Perry Hawkins & wife Debra of Munfordville

Two daughters-Patricia Rudavsky & hus. Stephen of Bowling Green

Angela James & hus. Roy of Glasgow

One step-brother-Darrell Logsdon of Elizabethtown

10 grandchildren-Stacey, Anissa, Craig, Amanda, Shane, Kelly, Hope, Faith, Christi & Aaron

21 great-grandchildren and 5 great- great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Dorothy May Hawkins will be 10am Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery.   Visitation will be Sunday from 3:30-9pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.

