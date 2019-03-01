Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOROTHY MCDANIEL

on 01/03/2019 |

Dorothy McDaniel, of Park City, passed away on December 28, 2018, at the age of 98.  She was born in Barren County, KY, on December 25, 1920, to the late Stuard and Alice Simpson England. Dorothy was married to the late Martie McDaniel.  

Dorothy was a nurses’ aid at TJ Sampson Hospital. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Park City Baptist Church.

To cherish and honor her memory, she leaves behind– three daughters, Barbara Sturtzel (Gil) of  Louisville, June Cole of Middletown, IN, and Carolyn Coulter (James) of New Albany, IN; two sons, J.S. McDaniel (Johnette) of Tyler, Texas and Vernon McDaniel (Jan) of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends and family.  Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert, Amy, and Mayme, and a daughter, Linda Crane.

Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Friday, January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

11 am – 2 pm, Saturday, January 5, 2018

Park City Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, January 5, 2019

Park City Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOROTHY MCDANIEL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

J C SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Rain
Thursday 01/03 70%
High 43° / Low 37°
Rain
Rain
Friday 01/04 100%
High 55° / Low 35°
Rain
Clear
Saturday 01/05 10%
High 53° / Low 34°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.