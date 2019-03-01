on 01/03/2019 |

Dorothy McDaniel, of Park City, passed away on December 28, 2018, at the age of 98. She was born in Barren County, KY, on December 25, 1920, to the late Stuard and Alice Simpson England. Dorothy was married to the late Martie McDaniel.

Dorothy was a nurses’ aid at TJ Sampson Hospital. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Park City Baptist Church.

To cherish and honor her memory, she leaves behind– three daughters, Barbara Sturtzel (Gil) of Louisville, June Cole of Middletown, IN, and Carolyn Coulter (James) of New Albany, IN; two sons, J.S. McDaniel (Johnette) of Tyler, Texas and Vernon McDaniel (Jan) of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends and family. Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert, Amy, and Mayme, and a daughter, Linda Crane.

Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Friday, January 4, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

11 am – 2 pm, Saturday, January 5, 2018

Park City Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, January 5, 2019

Park City Baptist Church