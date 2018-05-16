Logo


DOROTHY P CRADDOCK

on 05/16/2018 |

Dorothy P. Craddock, age 99, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and former member of Munfordville Woman’s Club. She was also a member of Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Ivan Patterson and the late Arminta Bowles Patterson and wife of the late John Durrett Craddock Jr.

She is survived by  one son, J.D. Craddock, III and wife Nevellen, Munfordville, KY; one granddaughter, Clark Craddock and husband Kelly McFadzen, Highlands, NJ; two grandsons, Jay Craddock and wife Julie, Glasgow, KY, Carter Craddock and wife Margaret, Louisville, KY; five great grandchildren, John Carter Craddock, Mary Craddock, Alexander Craddock, Pierce Craddock, Nelson Craddock; and a caregiver, Doris Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, May 17, 2018 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Friday, May 18, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Friday, May 18, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Jones and Bro. Mark Jones officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Munfordville First United Methodist Church Building Fund.

