Dorothy Rena Walker England Gilreath, 72, of Tompkinsville passed away Tuesday, January 24 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

She was born March 27, 1944 in Monroe County to the late Eugene walker and Wilma Marie Turner Walker. She was a homemaker. She was united in marriage on June 11, 1981 to Clyde e. Gilreath, Jr.

She is survived by her husband: Clyde Gilreath, Jr., four sons: Mitchell Gilreath, Roger D. England, Jimmy Ray England and Robert Leon England all of Tompkinsville, three brothers: Charles Walker of Nobob, Robert Clarence Walker of Albany, Bobby Walker of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Ramona Sue Halleron of Glasgow, Vanessa Dixon of Lafayette, TN, several grandchildren and great grandchildren all survive.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son: Michael Eugene England, two brothers: Rondal Walker and Danny Walker, two sisters: Norma Dean Owens and Gayle Long.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 26 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Brown Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11:00 AM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.