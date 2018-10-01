Logo


Dorris Jean Bobbett

on 01/10/2018

Dorris Jean Bobbett, 72 of Bowling Green died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at her residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Milton and Mary Ann Miller Glenn. She was a deli employee for Houchens and a member of Rays Branch Church of Christ.

Her survivors include her husband, Dwight Bobbett; two sons, Bradley Bobbett and Bryan Bobbett (Kathy Jean), one daughter, Tammy Lynn Bobbett; Seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Ann Whittaker (Kenneth), Brenda Iler (Danny); several nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be held at 11AM Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation to be Thursday 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home

