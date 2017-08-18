Logo


DORTHY JEAN WARD (UPDATED)

on 08/18/2017 |

 

Dorothy Jean Ward, 81, of Glasgow died Thursday, August 17, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  Born in Etoile, KY she was the daughter of the late Clayton Clyde and Era Evelyn Nabors England and wife of the late Adria D. Ward.  Mrs. Ward was a member of the Poplar Log Baptist Church and a former employee of KY Pants Company, Homewood Nursing Home and Highland Ridge Assistant Living.

Survivors include a son Michael Ward (Lisa) of Murfreesboro, TN; 2 granddaughters Lorna and Allie Ward both of Glasgow; a great grandson Landon Gentry of Glasgow; a sister Frances Gassaway of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Donald Ward, 2 sisters Vivian Nabors and Louise Cunningham and 2 brothers Garnett and Rex England.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 12:00pm-8:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.

