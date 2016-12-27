DO’S ANS DON’TS OF HOLIDAY RECYCLING

There’s another gift you can give after all the gifts have been opened. Experts on solid waste say many items can avoid the landfill if properly recycled. According to the E-P-A, an additional one million tons of household waste ends up in landfills between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. That’s why recycling expert Trish Radke encourages you to stick to your regular recycling guidelines.



Gift wrap and bags are recyclable as long as they aren’t metallic and don’t have glitter on them. With tech items as popular gifts, electronic devices are often discarded after the holidays. Radke says they need to be sold, donated or taken to an electronic recycling program, since they are not fit for curbside recycling.

With the explosion of Amazon and other home shopping services, Radke says many folks have piles of boxes to discard. While boxes are perfect for the recycle cart, what’s inside is not.



And something else that should not be recycled, says Radke, are strings of Christmas lights.



If not donated or sold, old artificial Christmas trees should go in the regular trash.