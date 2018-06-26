on 06/26/2018 |

Dottie B. Nunn, age 78, of Munfordville, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of the Cosby United Methodist Church. She was retired from Hart County Social Services.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Nunn and her parents, Stanford “Bill” Bastin and Kathleen Smith Bastin.

She is survived by her two children, Al Nunn and wife, Debbie, of St. Petersburg, FL and Shannon Aubrey and husband, William, of Munfordville; six grandchildren, Tammy Harper, Heather Ortiz, Walter Hunley, David Aubrey, Elaney Logsdon (Casey), and Chelsey Aubrey; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jill Bunnell (Rouseau) and Goldie Proctor (Bob); six nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, and after 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.