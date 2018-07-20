Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DOUG BROWNING

on 07/20/2018 |

Doug Browning, age 76 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on March 21, 1942 to the late Dewey and Pauline Skaggs Browning. He was married to Flora Ann Davis Browning, who preceded him in death.

Doug was a carpenter, and a trustee and member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Lisa Browning of Bowling Green; one grandson, Seth Decker (Kara) of Chalybeate; two brothers, Frank Browning (Florence) of Lindseyville and Anthony Browning (Wilma) of Bee Spring and two sisters, Delta Ray of Shepherdsville and Brenda Ray (Clifford) of Chalybeate. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Bill Tom Browning and Stoy Browning and one sister, Lucy Myrtle Jaggers.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Saturday, July 21, 2018

10 am – 1:30 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Midway United Missionary Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DOUG BROWNING”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
3:53 PM EDT on July 20, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 50%
High 91° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 50%
High 83° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 78° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.