Doug Browning, age 76 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on March 21, 1942 to the late Dewey and Pauline Skaggs Browning. He was married to Flora Ann Davis Browning, who preceded him in death.

Doug was a carpenter, and a trustee and member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Lisa Browning of Bowling Green; one grandson, Seth Decker (Kara) of Chalybeate; two brothers, Frank Browning (Florence) of Lindseyville and Anthony Browning (Wilma) of Bee Spring and two sisters, Delta Ray of Shepherdsville and Brenda Ray (Clifford) of Chalybeate. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Bill Tom Browning and Stoy Browning and one sister, Lucy Myrtle Jaggers.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Saturday, July 21, 2018

10 am – 1:30 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, July 22, 2018

Midway United Missionary Baptist Church