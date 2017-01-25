Douglas Allen Rice, age 60, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was a veterinary assistant for Dr. Ted Grady and was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Bobby Gaines and Hattie Rice Gaines.

Besides his mother, he is survived by a fiance, Penny Sargent; two sons, Douglas Rice, Jr., Joey Rice both of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters, Sandra White, Munfordville, KY, Cecilia Wood, Horse Cave, KY; two brothers, Ronald Gaines, Adrian Gaines both of Munfordville, KY; one half brother, Earl Payton and four grandchildren. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Delane Gaines Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Morning Star Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Morning Star with Rev. Ricky Shirley and Rev. Warner Fishback officiating. Interment will be at Morning Star Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.