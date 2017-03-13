Douglas Paul Rich, 74 of Mammoth Cave passed away peacefully Sunday morning March 12 at his home.

Born in Edmonson County, Paul was the son of the late Carl Rex Rich and Ruby Burba Rich. He was a retired welder from Campbells Hausfeld. Paul was a basket maker, a member of the Mammoth Cave Basket Maker Guild and the Stockholm Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Vennie Webb Rich

One son Paul Michael Rich & wife Amanda of Gabe, KY

Two sisters Joyce Gonterman & husband Ron of Cub Run

Janice Stocking of Henderson

Nieces & Nephews & great-nieces & nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Douglas Paul Rich will be 11am Wednesday at the Stockholm Baptist Church with burial in the Stockholm Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Wednesday at the Stockholm Baptist Church until time for services at 11am.