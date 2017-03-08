DR. AMY ALLEN IS THE NEW PRINCIPAL FOR GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL

That was the voice of Glasgow High School’s new principal a role that she admits will mean she has big shoes to fill-both literally and figuratively.

A decision that ultimately fell in the hands of the Glasgow High School Site Based Decision making council, Interim superintendent Larry Hammond announced to a crowd of over 100 yesterday that Dr. Amy Allen will be the new Glasgow High School Principal.

Dr. Allen, who is currently the Highland Elementary Principal, will replace Keith Hale who was chosen as superintendent in the fall of last year. One thing that was always evident at Highland is the excitement that seems to surround the school and Dr. Allen herself. She says she does plan to bring this same excitement to the high school:

Dr. Allen thanked her family, her husband and kids and of course the great folks she has worked with at Highland Elementary.