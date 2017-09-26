DR CAROLYN SAUNDERS HOWARD MCKINLEY (UPDATED)

on 09/26/2017 |

Dr. Carolyn Saunders Howard McKinley, 94, Glasgow, died Sunday, September 24, 2017, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born April 6, 1923 in Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Dr. C. C. Howard and Julia Franklin Howard.

After graduating Glasgow High School, she graduated George Peabody College, earning a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree, and then earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. After completing her medical degree, she did her residency in pediatrics at the University of Louisville. In July of 1957, she and her husband Dr. George G. McKinley moved to Glasgow and began their pediatric practice at Howard Clinic. They both remained in that practice until retirement.

Dr. Carolyn was also active in many other interests including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Glasgow Musicale, and Homemakers’ Club. She was a Past President of the Barren County Board of Health and she was a co-founder, dedicated supporter, and member of the Board of Directors of Community Medical Care in Glasgow. She was also a faithful member of the South Green Street Church of Christ for 84 years.

Survivors include two sons: Dr. George Franklin McKinley and wife Betty Jane of New York City, and Dr. Thomas Lawrence McKinley of Boca Raton, FL; two grandsons: Robert N. McKinley and Joseph Carl McKinley; one sister: Mary Lloyd Lessenberry of Glasgow; one sister-in-law: Doris McKinley of Glasgow; her caretakers: Bill and Doris Newberry; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dr. George McKinley; two sisters: Mildred Howard and Lois Howard Gray; and four brothers-in-law: James N. Gray, Dr. Robert N. McKinley, Victor L. McKinley, and Robert A. Lessenberry.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Community Medical Care.