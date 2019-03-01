on 01/03/2019 |

Dr. Frances Carolyn Walker, MD passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at The Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee, having attained the age of 86 years, 1 month, and 26 days. She was born in Kentucky on Wednesday, November 2, 1932, to the late Grace Davis Walker and Fletcher Cleveland (F. C.) Walker. She was raised in Burkesville in Cumberland County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Whitman and one niece, Sharon Sitzwold. She leaves her brother, John D. Walker of Nashville, Tennessee, nephew, John Jeffrey Walker (wife, Lynne Robbins), great-nephew, Rex Walker, and great-niece, Grace Elizabeth W. Trussell (husband, Mark) and their sons, Walker Kerwin Trussell and James Grey Trussell, all of Nashville, Tennessee.

She graduated from Cumberland County High School in 1950 and has remained in close contact with several of her classmates. She attended Campbellsville University, formerly Campbellsville Jr. College, and received her B.S. from University of Kentucky in 1953 and her M.D. from University of Louisville in 1957. A rotating internship was completed at Louisville General Hospital in 1958. She did her residency in Internal Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, in a combined program of VA, Emory, and Grady Hospitals. This included a year’s Fellowship in Neurology under Dr. Herbert Karp. She came to Memphis in July 1961 and worked on the VA Internal Medicine Staff for four years before entering private practice. Dr. Walker served on the University of Tennessee volunteer faculty as clinical assistant professor in medicine under Dr. Gene Stollerman and as attending physician rotating at the VA under Dr. Alex Townes. Her interest in medical education continued while she served as assistant director of Medical Education at Methodist Hospital for several years. She served on a number of committees at Methodist Hospital including long term on the Cancer Committee which she particularly enjoyed as well as an ad hoc Cardiovascular Rehab and Preventive Health Committee. She enjoyed doing cardiovascular rehab with the nurses, exercise physiologist, and patients.

She was a member of the Memphis and Shelby County Medical Society, TN Medical Society, Memphis Academy of Internal Medicine, and a Fellow in the American College of Physicians. She believed in continuing Medical Education, strongly supporting the courses and meetings of the ACP as well as medical center programs. After the practice years, she served as an educator advisor with the Methodist Cancer Center in Women’s health 2001-04, a rewarding experience. Dr. Walker was an active member of First Baptist Church and Baptist Medical Dental Association. She served on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, appointed by the Mayor from July 2002 to October 2012. She enjoyed good music, classical and other, The Memphis Symphony, that of some churches and as a midtowner the Eroica and River City Concert Band, Rhoades Master Chorale, touring and locally produced Broadway Shows, and others. She particularly enjoyed keeping up with old friends in different localities and meeting and getting to know new people. She stayed in touch with Tennessee relatives and Kentucky extended families. She enjoyed living in midtown, close to many amenities. She loved dogs and other animals as well as the beauty and mysteries of nature, and seeing other countries as occasions arose.

The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) at the First Baptist Church of Memphis (200 East Parkway N., Memphis, Tennessee 38112) with Rev. Ray Hatton officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, (Cumberland County), Kentucky, next to where her parents are buried. In lieu of flowers, one may honor the charity of their choice. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.