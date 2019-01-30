Logo


DR JAMES RICHARDSON “SAM” COMER, SR

on 01/30/2019 |
Dr. James Richardson “Sam” Comer, Sr., 77, of Tompkinsville passed away Monday, January 28 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was born May 13, 1941 in Glasgow, KY to the late Harlin Comer and Pauline Richardson Comer.
He was a graduate of WKU and UL School of Dentistry. He was a self-employed dentist and a farmer. He was a lieutenant in the US Navy having served in active duty in Vietnam. He was a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ but he attended Tompkinsville First Baptist Church with his family. He was united in marriage on December 23, 1971 to Sandra Witcher Comer who preceded him in death on April 24, 2010.
He is survived by two sons: Congressman James R. Comer, Jr and wife T. J. of Tompkinsville, Chad Comer and wife Amy of Gamaliel, six grandchildren: John Morgan, Reagan, Harlan, Sybil, Aniston and Priscilla Comer.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 1 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn with Military Rites performed at graveside by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 4:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel Cemetery.

 

