Dr. John C. Marsh, 82, of Cave City, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. The Monroe County native was the son of the late James Witt Marsh and Lola Belle Jenkins Marsh.

Dr. Marsh graduated from Gamaliel High School at the age of 15, attended Western Ky. University for undergraduate and received his medical degree from the University of Louisville. He then interned at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton, OH.

He began general medical practice in 1961 serving Gamaliel, Tompkinsville and surrounding area for 9 years. In 1970 he moved to Hendersonville, TN to begin 4 years of Surgical residency training at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. He began his surgical career in 1974 with Dr. Fred Cecil in Glasgow and started his own surgical practice in 1978. He retired March 31, 2004. Dr. Marsh was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, life time member of the American Medical Association, the Kentucky Medical Association and the Barren County Medical Society.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, loved farming and was an encourager and teacher.

Survivors include his wife Peggie Donoho Marsh; 3 daughters Dr. Karen Small and husband Sam of Glasgow, Pam Marsh-Keightley and husband Greg of Bowling Green, Joy Norris and husband Steven of Glasgow; 1 son Kevin Marsh and wife Connie of Cave City; 8 grandchildren, Adam (Leslie) Small, Jon (Lindsay) Keightley, Drew (Alexis) Keightley, Rachel (Jackson) Daugherty, Jane Marsh, Olivia Marsh, Samantha Norris (Fiancé Thomas Grubbs) and Lane Norris; 1 great grandson Jon Witt Keightley; a niece Nan Poland Higgins; 2 great nieces Hannah and Jillian Higgins and several cousins. He is also survived by a special friend of the family Pat “Brother” Bradley, his dedicated caregivers Michelle Rogers, Stephanie Mudd and Steven Lee and the nurses and staff of T.J. Samson Hospital and N.H.C. Healthcare and his many friends and colleagues. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Poland.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, April 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 10am until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to T. J. Samson Hospice Program, T. J. Samson Foundation or Community Medical Care.