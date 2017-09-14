Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DR. LILE WITH THE RUNDOWN FROM THE METCALFE CO BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

on 09/14/2017 |

Superintendent Dr. Bennie Lile has the details from this week’s Metcalfe County Board of Education meeting:

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DR. LILE WITH THE RUNDOWN FROM THE METCALFE CO BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is ERIC KINSLOW Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
68°
Overcast
Overcast
Thursday 09/14 20%
High 74° / Low 60°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/15 20%
High 81° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/16 10%
High 83° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.