on 03/21/2018

Dr. Ray H. Houchin, 83, of Park City, KY, passed away Wednesday at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on January 15, 1935 to the late Mark Houchin and Camilla Howard Houchin. He was married to the late Meleta Houchin and Sharon Rhea Houchin.

Dr. Houchin practiced as a chiropractor for over 57 years and was the owner of Dr. Ray H. Houchin Chiropractic. He was a member of Park City Masonic Lodge #934 F & AM, Kentucky Association of Chiropractors and Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Chuck and Aaron Houchin of Mt. Sterling; one stepson Troy and Leslie Perkins, of Bowling Green; one stepdaughter, Debbie Childress of Booneville, IN; four grandchildren, Cindy Russelburg, Josh Hess, Lydia Perkins, Grant Perkins; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Houchin; special friend, Brenda Keown and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Roy Houchin; three brothers, Hamilton Houchin, Buster Houchin, Jessie Houchin and one sister, Faye Houchin.

Funeral services for Dr. Ray H. Houchin will be at 2pm Saturday at the Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel with interment in the Lambert Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be Friday at 7pm at Patton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12-8 on Friday and from 9-2 on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Lambert Cemetery, c/o Jeff Doyle 147 Alfred Cook Road, Park City, KY 42160.