DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER OFFICER OBSERVES RECKLESS DRIVING

on 10/20/2017 |

On Thursday, October 19 at approximately 10:46PM, Officer Christopher Edwards of the Cave City Police Department observed a Gray 2008 Impala being driven in a reckless manner on Mammoth Cave Road, nearly entering the Northbound exit ramp of I-65.

Upon making contact Officer Edwards could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the passengers compartment of the vehicle.

After a brief investigation Officer Edwards charged the driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Deborah Lee Wright of Austin Tracy, with reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, and operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs 1st offense.

The passenger of the vehicle, Zachariah Dylan Mesker of Smiths Grove, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by Sgt James Roberts and Officer Paul Reynolds.