Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DRIVING TIPS FOR DAYLIGHT SAVING BY AAA EAST CENTRAL

on 11/04/2017 |

AAA East Central Offers Daylight Saving Driving Tips to Fall Back on Advice to Assist Motorists dealing with Darker Commutes

Turning the clocks back this weekend can present a challenge to drivers: this is the time of the year when it gets darker earlier, presenting an additional challenge to many motorist’s commutes.

“Even with good eyesight, it can be hard to see at night,” said Theresa Podguski, AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs. “We recommend drivers keep their lights on high-beam in poorly lit areas, as long as there is no oncoming traffic.”

Given that you can’t turn back the clock to undo a crash that has already occurred, AAA East Central offers this additional advice to drivers to avoid a crash caused by driving in the dark:

· Dim your headlights for oncoming cars and when you come up behind a vehicle.

· When an oncoming vehicle shines light directly into your eyes, look down and to the right to avoid being temporarily blinded.

· Make sure your headlights are clean and clear. Dirty headlights make it more difficult to see.

· Make sure you have a clean windshield to avoid streaks and smudges that cause glare.

· If your vehicle is equipped, use the nighttime setting on your review mirror.

· Be aware of the dangers of drowsy driving. Get enough sleep the night before driving, especially if you are taking a long trip. If you become sleepy while driving, pull over and take a break.

In addition, children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers and bicyclists likely will continue to be outside but will be a lot less visible during the evening commute. Motorists should slow down and be extra alert, particularly in residential neighborhoods and school zones.

AAA recommends the following tips for pedestrian safety:

· See and be seen –drivers need to see you to avoid you.

· Make eye contact with drivers when crossing streets.

· Wear bright colors or reflective clothing at night.

· Carry a flashlight when walking or walking pets in the dark.

· Walk on the sidewalk. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DRIVING TIPS FOR DAYLIGHT SAVING BY AAA EAST CENTRAL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Melinda Payne

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
9:01 AM CDT on November 04, 2017
Expires:
10:15 AM CDT on November 04, 2017
Overcast
Currently
62°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 11/04 20%
High 74° / Low 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 11/05 20%
High 76° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 11/06 80%
High 66° / Low 56°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.