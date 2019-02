DRUG AND HANDGUN ARREST ON SOUTH GREEN STREET WEDNESDAY

on 02/08/2019 |

WEDNESDAY, THE GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH GREEN STREET.

OFFICER WESLEY HICKS OBSERVED A HANDGUN LAYING IN THE CENTER CONSOLE BETWEEN THE DRIVER IDENTIFIED AS LOUIE HUFF AND THE PASSENGER IDENTIFIED AS LARRY HUFF. AT THAT TIME BOTH WERE REMOVED FROM THE VEHICLE. OFFICER HICKS LOCATED A USED SYRINGE INSIDE OF LARRY HUFF’S POCKET AND REQUESTED A K-9 UNIT TO RESPOND TO HIS LOCATION.

BARREN COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFF B-J CHILDRESS AND HIS K-9 UNIT ARRIVED ON SCENE TO SEARCH THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS LOCATED METHAMPHETAMINE AND A SPOON THAT CONTAINED DRUG RESIDUE ON IT INSIDE OF THE VEHICLE.

LOUIE HUFF OF GLASGOW WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH NO TAIL LAMPS, REAR LICENSE PLATE NOT ILLUMINATED, FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1-ST DEGREE 1-ST OFFENSE METHAMPHETAMINE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

LARRY HUFF, ALSO OF GLASGOW, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1-ST DEGREE 1-ST OFFENSE METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, AND POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON.

OFFICERS WESLEY HICKS MADE THE ARREST WITH ASSISTANCE FROM OFFICERS MICHAEL BURGAN AND BARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY B-J CHILDRESS.