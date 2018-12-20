DRUG ARREST IN MONROE COUNTY “KNOCK AND TALK”

on 12/20/2018 |

THE MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ISSUED THE FOLLOWING POST ON FACEBOOK:

At approximately 4:00PM The Monroe County Sheriffs Department, Tompkinsville City Police Department, Probation and Parole, Monroe County constable and Members of the Macon County Sheriffs department responded to a knock and Talk with suspected drugs at residence. Upon arrival to residence deputy knocked on the door with no answer but there was movement heard inside. Subject finally opened the door when he became very angry. Deputies asked if he had anything in his possession due to his actions when he stepped out of the building. Subject then became irate with deputies and began swinging at them. A search warrant was then issued to search residence and all other buildings on property. Upon entry of the home deputies found loaded guns, plastic baggies and scales which were being used for packaging and resale of drugs, cash and multiple bags of crystallized substance which was later weighed at over 500 grams and identified as Methamphetamine. Another building was searched at said residence which was searched as well under search warrant inside several large and small baggies with a crystal substance also identified as Methamphetamine, several digital scales, glass pipes for smoking methamphetamine and small baggies containing marijuana were seized.

Two arrests were made as follows:

– Lauren Hagan 26 of Gamaliel was arrested on charges of Possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2GMS Methamphetamine).

– Aaron Hoskins 30 of Lafayette TN was arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (> or = 2GMS Methamphetamine) , Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of firearm by convicted Felon, Assault 3rd degree-Police Officer, resisting arrest.

Both subjects were transported And lodged in The Barren County Jail.