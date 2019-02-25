Logo


DRUG ARREST MADE EARLY MONDAY MORNING

on 02/25/2019 |

Early this morning, Glasgow Police Officer Wesley Hicks located a vehicle parked at a vacant business on West Front Street.

Officer Hicks made contact with Robert Myers III sitting in the passenger seat. Hicks confirmed that Myers had several active warrants for his arrest.

Officer Hicks located methamphetamine on Myers’ person.

Robert Myers III of Glasgow was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree (Methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest.

Myers was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

