DRUGS, ASSAULT, KIDNAPPING, AND GUNS PART OF TUESDAY DRUG TASK FORCE ARREST

on 09/26/2018 |

On Tuesday, Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Dept. executed a search warrant at 633 Mt. Carmel Church Rd. in reference to an assault and drug investigation. Detectives found approximately over 310 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $31,000.00. Detectives also found handguns, digital scales and over $4,000.00 in cash inside of the residence.

38 year old Jason Kyle Calvert of Scottsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st > or = 2 grams of meth, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Calvert was additonally charged with assault 2nd – domestic violence, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment 1st from the assault investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department which alledgely occurred on Sept. 23rd.

36 year old Tanesha Haggard Calvert of Scottsville was also arrested and charge with assault 2nd from the same investigation. Both were lodged in the Allen County Detection Center.

