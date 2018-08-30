DRUGS CONTRIBUTE TO MAJORITY OF BARREN GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 08/30/2018 |

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:



Johnny Steven London, age 47 of Edmonton, on charges of Flagrant Non-Support.

Larry Kevin Oakley, age 37 of Glasgow and an Edmonton minor, on charges of of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Joshua Lee Sanders, age 30 of Cave City, on charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing or Evading Police, Reckless Driving, Speeding over the limit 26 mph or more, and Persistent Felony Offender.



Joseph Micheal Sherk, age 36 of Cave City, and Elizabeth Ann Adams, age 37 of Brownsville, were indicted on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Meth, Wanton Endangerment, Possesion of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Hydrocodon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.



David Jason Billingsley, age 34 of Summer Shade, on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Persistent Felony Offender.



Frances D. Clinard, age 26 of Nashville, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, No License, Possesion of Marijuana, No Insurance, And Expired Plates.



Timothy Ron Kirby, age 31 of Glasgow, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Methylphenidate.



Steven Lucas Emoady, age 29 of Bowling Green, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Oxycodone/Amphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended License, Displaying a False License, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.



Marissa A. Stutzman, age 29 of Smiths Grove, on charges of Possesion of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense.



Christina Louise Pacheco, age 39 of Glasgow, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth, Tampering with Physical Eveidence, and Promoting Contraband.



Eric Ray Sturgeon, age 37 of Oakland, on charges of Trafficking in a Controled Substance, 1st Degre-Meth, and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Hydrocodone, Trafficking a Controlled Substance, LSD, Possession of a Handgun By Convicted Felon, Unlawful Possession of Meth Precursor, Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in Legend Drugs, Fleing or Evading Police, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia., and 3 Class A Misdemeanors.



Damen Chad Miller, age 31 of Glasgow, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Troy Allen Vibbert, age 26, and Christy L. Embry age 27-both of Glasgow, on charges of Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia and Violating Conditions of Release. Additionally, Vibbert is charge with Trafficking in a Controled Substance, 1st Degre-Meth, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Embry was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth.



Christie G. Creek, age 44 of Glasgow on charges of Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth.



Brittney L. Veal, age 27 of Canmer, on charges of Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth.

Joshua M. Ballard, age 38 of Glasgow, on charges of Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth.



Billie Joe Johnson, age 38 of Glasgow, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degre-Meth, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree Alprozolam.



Christopher Lee Sutton, age 25 of Glasgow, Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree Alprozolam, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The second half of Barren Indictments will be released on our website, tomorrow.