01/11/2019

Wednesday evening, Glasgow Police arrested Dustin Tyler Vibbert on drug charges, after dispatchers notified office of a complaint at the Dollar Store on Columbia Avenue and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Vibbert was arrested without incident, however, suboxone was found in his pockets. He was charged with Possesion of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree and lodged in the Barren County Jail.