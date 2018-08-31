DRUGS, GUNS, AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LAND GLASGOW MAN IN JAIL

on 08/31/2018 |

Yesterday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Scottie Drive in reference to a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, Officer Burgan located Matthew Stonerock in a parking lot and begin to speak with him. Officer Burgan noticed a hand gun clip laying on the bed of his truck and received consent to search of the vehicle and located a handgun in a boot and another handgun under a console of the vehicle. Officer Burgan also located Oxycodone wrapped in a plastic wrapper.



Matthew Stonerock (age 34) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Carrying A Concealed Weapon, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Jonathan Clark and Sgt. Charlie Eubank.