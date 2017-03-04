DTF AND ATF EXECUTE MULTIPLE SEARCH WARRANTS

On Friday 03/03/2017 the Barren River Drug Task Force and the ATF concluded a one and a half month investigation by executing multiple search warrants which resulted in the seizure of approximately 2 lbs. of crystal meth, 1/2 ounce of heroin, firearms, a stolen firearm, recovery of stolen property, marijuana and approximately $7,500.00 in cash. The DTF arrested 32 year old Garrick Myatt and 21 year old Shelby Poynter of 616 E. Main St. in Glasgow. Both were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree – methamphetamine = or > 2 grams, receiving stolen property 0/$500 but less than $10,000 and receiving a stolen firearm. Mr. Myatt was additionally charged with a convicted felon in possession with a firearm and Ms. Poynter was additionally charge with possession of a controlled subtance 1st – methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation and federal indictments. The DTF and the ATF were assisted by the Glasgow Police Department and the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.