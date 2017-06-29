DTF ARRESTS CAVE CITY MAN

On Tuesday, June 27th 2017 at approximately 2:23 pm the Barren River Drug Task Force was called to 302 Duke St. in Cave City by the Cave City Police Dept. after they detected the odor of marijuana inside the residence. 27 year old Blake Dylan Lawler gave verbal consent to search the residence where 11.1 grams of suspected marijuana, crystal meth, prescription pills and suspected ecstasy were found inside.

Lawler was arrested by the DTF and was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Lawler was transported and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.