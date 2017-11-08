DTF: INVESTIGATION LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS

on 08/11/2017 |

On Tuesday, Aug. 8th, 2017 at approximately 17:06 pm the Barren River Drug Task Force went to 404 E. Maple St. in Scottsville, KY on a drug investigation. Detectives were given consent to search the residence. Detectives foud suspected crystal meth, cash, pills, marijuana, scales, syringes and various other drug paraphernalia. 38 year old Amy Stinson of Scottsville was arrested and charge with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth and possession of drug parahernalia. 27 year old James R. Powell of Scottsville was arrest and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st – meth, possession of a controlled substance 1st – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Allen County Jail. The DTF was assisted by the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and the Scottsville Police Dept.”