DTF: INVESTIGATION OF TRESPASSING COMPLAINT LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF METH LAB

10/12/2017

Investigation into a tresspassing complaint leads to discovery of meth lab.

Late Tuesday night, a trespassing complaint was called in and the Barren County Sheriff’s Office headed to Barren River State Park. A van had been reported at the campground without renting a campsite and an additional complaint was received that there was a strong chemical smell coming from the same area as the van.

Around 10:00 pm BCSO Deputies Childress and Morgan made contact with the occupants of the van, 44 year old Travis Lee Hayes of Bowling Green, 26 year old Tiffany Simmons of Bowling Green and 45 year old Katherine Pennington of Scottsville, and noticed what appeared to be a possible meth lab.

The Barren River Drug Task Force was called in and did confirm that an active meth lab was inside the van. The Austin Tracey Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene for decontamination. A further search of the vehicle revealed suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and other chemicals and equipment used in manufacturing meth.

Hayes, Simmons and Pennington were arrested and each was charged with Manufacturing Meth1st Degree – 1st Offence, Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st – Meth and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Pennington was additionally charged with Possession Of Marijuana. All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.