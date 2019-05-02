On Friday, Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task executed a search warrant at 317 N. 6th St. in Scottsville in reference to a drug investigation. Detectives discovered almost 9 grams of crystal meth, four handguns, scales, cash and paraphernalia. 38 year old Kristin F. Davis of Scottsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence greater or equal to 2 grams of meth, 4 counts possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor. 37 year old Timothy Clyde Miller of Scottsville was also at the residence and was arrested and charge with 4 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Allen County Jail. The drug task force was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department.
DTF MAE DRUG AND GUN ARRESTS IN SCOTTSVILLE
on 02/05/2019 |
