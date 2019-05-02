Logo


DTF MAE DRUG AND GUN ARRESTS IN SCOTTSVILLE

on 02/05/2019 |

On Friday, Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task executed a search warrant at 317 N. 6th St. in Scottsville in reference to a drug investigation. Detectives discovered almost 9 grams of crystal meth, four handguns, scales, cash and paraphernalia. 38 year old Kristin F. Davis of Scottsville was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence greater or equal to 2 grams of meth, 4 counts possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor. 37 year old Timothy Clyde Miller of Scottsville was also at the residence and was arrested and charge with 4 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Allen County Jail. The drug task force was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department.

