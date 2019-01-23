DUI ARREST BY GPD AFTER VEHICLE TAKES OUT MAILBOXES-HITS UTILITY POLE

on 01/23/2019 |

Glasgow Police responded to a wreck on Lexington Drive, Monday Night, when the driver, 34 Year Old Megan Thomas of Glasgow, accordingly to police reports, hit several mailboxes before coming to a rest after colliding with a utility pole. Thomas told police officers she had drank a few beers, but was not on any drugs.



After failing field sobriety tests, Thomas was then transported to TJ Samson Hospital for a blood test when officers learned of a plastic baggie with green residue in it. After further investigation, Megan Thomas was arrested and charged with Driving Under The Influence, Failure To Maintain Required Insurance, Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree. During initial cont with officers, Thomas stated that she was operating her cell phone at the time of the accident.