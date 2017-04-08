DUI ARREST MADE FOLLOWING ACCIDENT

on 08/04/2017 |

Around 6:30pm Thursday afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lecta Kino Road in reference to an injury accident. Richard L. Raschien 51 of Glasgow was operating a 2006 Saturn passenger car when he lost control of the vehicle in a curve causing it to travel off the roadway. The vehicle overturned once off the roadway and came to a stop on its top. A passenger in the vehicle, Betty J. Brown 54 also of Glasgow was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

Raschien was not injured in the accident. Following the investigation into the accident, Raschien was arrested and charged with Operating a motor vehicle while impaired ALC/Drug 3rd offense in 5 years, and DUI Suspended License. He was lodged in the Barren County Jail.