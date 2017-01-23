DURING A ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP GPD DISCOVERS A RUNAWAY MINOR

On Saturday, Jan 21st , at approx. 04:35 PM Glasgow Police Officer Steven Fields attempted to stop a 1986 Nissan Pickup on Veterans Outer Loop. The vehicle failed to stop, making a right turn onto New Bowling Green Road. The vehicle preceded West Bound on New Bowling Green Road, making a right turn onto Beaver Valley Road. The vehicle then pulled into a private residence. The driver identified Anthony E Abney 32 of Glasgow, and his female juvenile passenger was taken into custody. It was then discovered that the female juvenile was entered into NCIC as a runaway.

Mr. Abney was charged with a multitude of Charges including, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs 1st, Fleeing Evading Police 2nd degree, Custodial Interference-Felony, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked License, No Insurance, and Display or Possession of a Cancelled or Fictitious Operators License. He was transported to the Barren County Detention Center. The female Juvenile was listed as a runaway from Louisville, KY. She was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center. Officer Steven Fields was the arresting officer. He was assisted by Sgt. Kirkpatrick, and Cpl. McGuire of the Glasgow Police Department, and Deputies Crumbaugh, and Morgan of the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.