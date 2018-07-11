Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

DU’SHAWN LEMONTE WILLIAMS BARBOUR

on 11/07/2018 |

Du’Shawn Lemonte Williams Barbour, age 44, passed away on October 31, 2018. Born in Louisville, KY, on May 21, 1974, he was the son of Levy Earl Barbour and Nora Lee Williams Barbour. Du’Shawn gave his life to the Lord on December 25, 1996, at Little Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY, under the late Rev. Robert L. Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Monique Williams (Gouverneur, NY); son, Nathaniel McIntosh (Gouverneur, NY); mother, Nora Lee Williams Barbour (Bonnieville, KY); his brother, Timothy Barbour (Youngstown, FL); sister, Samaria Williams (Bryn Mawr, PA); niece, Aniah Williams (Bryn Mawr, PA); very first playmate and first cousin, Pamela Dixon (Alpharetta, GA); and a host of friends and relatives.

Du’Shawn lived by the belief if someone asks about your educational background, proclaim boldly that: Church is my college. Heaven is my university. Father God is my counselor. Jesus is my principal. Holy Spirit is my teacher. Angels are my classmates. Bible is my textbook. Temptations are my exams. Overcoming Satan is my hobby. Winning souls for God is my assignment. Receiving eternity is my degree. Praise and Worship are my slogan. If you are a child of God, praise him. Amen.

Du’Shawn requested to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, The family will begin receiving family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. before the service on Saturday

Recent Posts

No Responses to “DU’SHAWN LEMONTE WILLIAMS BARBOUR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Dr Gary Hogan

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/07 10%
High 55° / Low 35°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/08 0%
High 54° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 11/09 70%
High 48° / Low 24°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.