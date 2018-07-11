on 11/07/2018 |

Du’Shawn Lemonte Williams Barbour, age 44, passed away on October 31, 2018. Born in Louisville, KY, on May 21, 1974, he was the son of Levy Earl Barbour and Nora Lee Williams Barbour. Du’Shawn gave his life to the Lord on December 25, 1996, at Little Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY, under the late Rev. Robert L. Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Gabrielle Monique Williams (Gouverneur, NY); son, Nathaniel McIntosh (Gouverneur, NY); mother, Nora Lee Williams Barbour (Bonnieville, KY); his brother, Timothy Barbour (Youngstown, FL); sister, Samaria Williams (Bryn Mawr, PA); niece, Aniah Williams (Bryn Mawr, PA); very first playmate and first cousin, Pamela Dixon (Alpharetta, GA); and a host of friends and relatives.

Du’Shawn lived by the belief if someone asks about your educational background, proclaim boldly that: Church is my college. Heaven is my university. Father God is my counselor. Jesus is my principal. Holy Spirit is my teacher. Angels are my classmates. Bible is my textbook. Temptations are my exams. Overcoming Satan is my hobby. Winning souls for God is my assignment. Receiving eternity is my degree. Praise and Worship are my slogan. If you are a child of God, praise him. Amen.

Du’Shawn requested to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 10, at 11:00 a.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, The family will begin receiving family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m. before the service on Saturday