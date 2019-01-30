Logo


DUSTIN RAY CARRIER

on 01/30/2019

Dustin Ray Carrier, 34, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Dustin had a deep baritone voice like Johnny Cash and was a talented guitar player. He enjoyed playing gospel music with his Papaw Roy Lee and eating good home-cooked meals made by his Great-Aunt Martha. He had the most giving heart and was the first to help anyone in need whether it was working on his great-uncle’s tractor, painting a rental apartment with his cousin, or offering a ride to a stranger walking along the road.

Survivors include his father, Derwin Carrier; mother, Symantha Morris Thomas (Billy); half-sister, Tami Smith (Mark); two aunts, Melissa Carrier and Vivian McDaniel (Phillip); special great-aunt, Martha McCrady; two nieces, a nephew, several great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is proceeded in death by his brother, Devin Lee Carrier; paternal grandparents, Roy Lee and Joetta Carrier; and maternal grandparents, James E. Morris and Katheryn J. Allen.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

 

