EARL E MELTON

on 11/23/2018 |

Earl E. Melton, 86 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Mr. Melton was born in Cumberland County the son of the late S. G. and Ida Stockton Melton. He was a former employee of Wells Feed Mill, Elmore and Payne Farms, Ford Furniture and St. Charles Market in Glasgow and of the Methodist Faith.

Survivors include 1 nephew locally Skip Melton wife Charlene of Glasgow; 2 nieces Delilah Jane Jones of Martinsville, IN and Eva Marie Hammer of Indianapolis, IN; a special cousin Golda Staley of Louisville, KY along with several other great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 4 brothers a twin Burl Melton, Roy Melton, Allen Melton and Johnny Melton; 2 sisters Mary Ruth Melton and Bess Cox.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cumberland County as cremation was chosen. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting family with services.

