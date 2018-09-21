on 09/21/2018 |

Earl Newcom, Jr. 70 of Glasgow, died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Earl and Lucille Harvey Newcom. Mr. Newcom was an Assistant Administrator of Hardin County Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY early in his career and a veteran of the U. S. Army.

Survivors include 3 daughters Krista Ford (Brian) of Crestwood, KY, Elicia Newcom Gregory (James) of Louisville, Carrie Newcom of Louisville; mother of his children Karen Newcom; 4 grandchildren Brody, Colin, Molly and Lucy; 1 sister Patricia Newcom of Elizabethtown, KY; 1 niece Sarah Newcom of Louisville and a Cousin Prentice Harvey of Frankfort.

Mr. Newcom wishes were for cremation with no services. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.